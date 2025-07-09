Hurricane Creek Mining gets DOI approval for Tennessee coal operations. (Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock)

The US Department of the Interior (DOI) has granted a permit to Hurricane Creek Mining to mine coal on Bryson Mountain in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

The company plans to extract up to 1.8 million tonnes of coal over the next decade, which will bolster the US’ energy independence and create job opportunities in the local area. This coal will predominantly support industries such as steel production and power generation.

Land and Minerals Management Acting Assistant Secretary Adam Suess said: “This project reflects a broader shift, one where American resources are being put to work for American strength. We’re not just issuing permits—we’re supporting communities, securing supply chains for critical industries, and making sure the US stays competitive in a changing global energy landscape.”

Hurricane Creek Mining received permit approval after an accelerated environmental review process. This action was taken as part of measures aimed at accelerating energy projects following a national energy emergency proclaimed by President Donald Trump earlier in the year.

The decision stands as a pivotal part of the government’s strategy to ensure stable coal production and expand the country’s energy assets, aligned with Executive Order 14261, “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry.”

Additionally, the permit complements the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill Act that supports the coal sector by reducing royalty rates and authorising new lands for federal coal leasing.

Hurricane Creek Mining is sanctioned to surface mine approximately 635 acres using auger, highwall, and contour methods. The mineable area contains Poplar Lick, Sterling, and Stray coal seams which cater to both specialty markets and thermal uses.

These specialised coals aid industries like steel production and hold potential applications in rare earth extractions. Occasionally, blending with lower-quality coal enables its usage in electricity production, said the DOI.

Of the designated tract, about 454 acres will see coal extraction via contour surface mining methods. Furthermore, prospects allow for recovering additional seams using auger or thin-seam techniques without disrupting extra surfaces.

The site’s prior activities generated disturbances on roughly 346.5 acres slated for reclamation pursuant to the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) of 1977 as an aspect of this operation.