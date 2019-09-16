The approved £88.4m funding is for cost-shared R&D projects on carbon capture, utilization, and storage

Image: The new DOE funding will be used for projects focused on carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Photo: courtesy of JuergenPM from Pixabay.

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has granted approximately $110m (£88.4m) in federal funding for cost-shared research and development (R&D) projects for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

Under the three funding opportunity announcements (FOAs), the DOE approved approximately $75m (£60.3m) funding for awards selected under two FOAs announced earlier this year as well as $35m (£28.1m) for a new FOA.

Details of FOA awards announced by US DOE

Under the first FOA award, nine projects were selected to receive $55.4m (£44.5m) in federal funding for cost-shared R&D and will support Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies for commercial-scale carbon capture systems on coal and natural gas power plants.

Under the second FOA award, a regional initiative to accelerate CCUS deployment, four projects have been selected to secure up to $20m (£16m) in federal funding for cost-shared R&D.

The projects will focus on advancing existing research and development by addressing key technical challenges; facilitating data collection, sharing, and analysis; evaluating regional infrastructure; and promoting regional technology transfer.

The new regional initiative will also include newly proposed regions or advances undertaken by the previous Regional Carbon Sequestration Partnerships (RCSP) Initiative.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “This Administration is committed to providing cost-effective technologies to advance CCUS around the world.

“CCUS technologies are vital to ensuring the United States can continue to safely use our vast fossil energy resources, and we are proud to be a global leader in this field.”

US DOE Fossil Energy assistant secretary Steven Winberg said: “CCUS technologies have transformative potential.

“Not only will these technologies allow us to utilize our fossil fuel resources in an environmentally friendly manner, but the captured CO2 can also be utilized in enhanced oil recovery, which would help us maximize our energy production.”

The DOE has approved up to $35m (£28.1m) in federal funding for cost-shared R&D projects under the new FOA, Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE): Site Characterisation and CO2 Capture Assessment.

In April 2019, the US DOE has announced up to $20m (£16m) in federal funding for cooperative agreements to help accelerate the deployment of CCUS.