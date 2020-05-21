Projects selected will aim to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive processes

DOE approves funding to enhance manufacturing competitiveness. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) announced a $67 million funding opportunity to stimulate technology innovation, improve the energy productivity of American manufacturing, and enable the manufacturing of cutting-edge products in the United States.

“As we move into the future, energy competitiveness is becoming increasingly critical to manufacturing competitiveness, and the Trump Administration is fully committed to securing U.S. leadership in manufacturing,” said Under Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “To create and sustain American leadership in advanced manufacturing, DOE is investing in new industrial technologies, materials, and processes that will help bolster American manufacturing.”

In its report, “Strategy for American Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing,” the White House identified advanced manufacturing as one of the vital industries of the future, stating, “Federal, State, and local governments must work together to support advanced manufacturing through collective actions that support research and development, develop the workforce, promote free and fair trade, and create a regulatory and tax system that unleashes the private sector.”

Projects selected under this funding opportunity announcement (FOA) will aim to improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive processes and facilitate the transition to emerging, cost-competitive energy technologies in domestic production. EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) supports the development of technologies that improve energy efficiency in U.S. manufacturing as well as foundational, cross-cutting manufacturing processes, information, and materials technologies critical to efficient and competitive domestic manufacturing.

This FOA supports the Trump Administration’s priority to enhance manufacturing competitiveness through technological innovation by focusing on three main areas:

Next-generation manufacturing processes that improve energy efficiency in energy-intensive and energy-dependent industries, including steel manufacturing;

Modular, hybrid, or catalytic processes to improve energy efficiency in chemical manufacturing; and

Connected, flexible, and efficient manufacturing facilities, products, and energy systems, including the integration of direct air capture at industrial facilities.

DOE anticipates making up to 33 awards. Industry partners must provide at least 20% of the funding for new research and development projects. Concept papers are due June 25, 2020.

Source: Company Press Release