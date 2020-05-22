The Phase I grants will allow small businesses to research technical feasibility of new innovations

DOE approves $53m for small business research and development grants. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay)

The US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette announced that the Department of Energy will award 256 grants totaling $53 million to 211 small businesses in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Funded through DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, today’s selections are for Phase I research and development.

“A cornerstone of the American economy, small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs throughout the country. I applaud our Department’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs for awarding over two hundred small businesses across 35 states and the District of Columbia a total of $53 million dollars for research and development projects. Now more than ever, we want to lend support to our country’s small businesses to ensure they are thriving again soon,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

The Phase I grants will allow small businesses to research technical feasibility of new innovations that advance the mission of the Department. Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with a median award amount of $200,000. Successful Phase I grantees will be eligible to apply for Phase II awards in fiscal year 2021 to develop novel prototypes or processes to validate their Phase I research findings. Phase II grants have a median award amount of $1,100,000 and a duration up to 2 years.

Listed below are selected grants for each of the research and development programs that provided funding for these projects:

Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response Unikernel Isolation for Secure SCADA

Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation Development of a Portable Neutron/X-ray Imaging Camera

Office of Electricity Advanced Visualizations for Smart Grid Data Analytics

Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Machine Learning for Individualized Vehicle Eco-Routing

Office of Environmental Management Magnetic Resonance In-Situ Technology for Long-Term Monitoring of Subsurface Contaminant Remediation

Office of Fossil Energy Next-Generation Modified Metal Organic Frameworks for CO2 Capture

Office of Fusion Energy Sciences Thermally Conductive Insulators for Conduction-Cooled Superconducting Magnets

Office of High Energy Physics High Volume Fabrication Technique for 3D Superconducting Multi-Qubit Systems

Office of Nuclear Energy High Power and High Temperature Heat Pipes for Small and Modular Reactors



Small businesses play a major role in spurring innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy.

Source: Company Press Release