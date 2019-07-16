The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is planning to launch a competitive oil and gas lease sale on 10 September 2019.

Image: BLM set to hold oil and gas lease in 2019. Photo: courtesy of Dani Simmonds/Freeimages.com.

The agency will offer 28 parcels for lease totaling 32,342.43 acres in Elko and White Pine counties in north central Nevada.

The open bidding period will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) or 7:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period. Parcels can be viewed online at the EnergyNet website approximately 10 business days after the posting of this sale notice on the BLM website.

This sale complies with the terms of a Preliminary Injunction issued by the U.S. District Court of Idaho in W. Watersheds Project v. BLM (No. 1:18-cv-00187-REB), which required lengthier comment periods on environmental compliance documents associated with parcels that intersect Priority or General Habitat Management Areas for Greater Sage-Grouse.

Responsible energy development includes consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as potential resource impacts for each parcel. Additional environmental review will take place during processing of an Application for Permit to Drill, when site-specific Conditions of Approval will be placed on the permit in addition to the stipulations already attached to the lease at the time of sale.

