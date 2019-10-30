Unico, the only non-OEM company of the four selected, was also awarded the first task order contract that will involve rehabilitation, fabrication and repair of components at Hoover Dam

Image: Unico selected by Bureau of Reclamation. Photo: Courtesy of Unico Mechanical/Business Wire.

Unico Mechanical announced today it was selected, along with three other companies, a 5-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract awarded by the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR). Unico, the only non-OEM company of the four selected, was also awarded the first task order contract that will involve rehabilitation, fabrication and repair of components at Hoover Dam.

“We’re honored to have been selected by the BOR for the first task order and have the opportunity to work on such a historic hydropower plant as the Hoover Dam,” said Randy Potter, President and CEO of Unico Mechanical. “We’re one of the few companies in the western region that has the full-service capabilities for both shop and field machine repair work, as well as the engineering expertise, to take on a job of this size. With 40 years of experience in repairing and overhauling hydropower equipment, which includes previous work for BOR, we’re excited to take on large-scale, complex projects like the Hoover Dam.”

Initial work for the Hoover Dam and hydropower plant will involve field repair, while future work will likely tap Unico’s extensive in-house machine shop capabilities for fabrication, welding and various machining requirements. In recent years, Unico Mechanical has seen an uptick in hydropower overhaul work and is one of the few machine shops with the know-how and machining equipment to handle projects such as the Hoover Dam.