The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership initiative will provide support and funding to UK businesses to help increase their competitiveness

Image: An offshore wind farm. Photo: courtesy of Offshore Renewable Energy.

The UK Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) has launched £100m scheme to help businesses maximise opportunities in the offshore wind supply chain industry in the UK.

The new 10-year programme, named Offshore Wind Growth Partnership, will provide support and funding to UK businesses to help increase their market presence and boost competitiveness. More than 650 companies in the UK will benefit from the programme.

To be delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC), the initiative is part of the Sector Deal between the offshore wind industry and the UK government.

Announced in March 2019, the sector deal will see the installation of at least 30GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

OWIC industry chair and Ørsted UK Offshore country manager Benj Sykes said: “The offshore wind industry is offering multi-million-pound opportunities to hundreds of innovative companies throughout the UK in the years ahead, including new entrants to the market as well as firms already working in this area.

“The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership will provide practical help for UK companies so they can compete successfully for contracts in this thriving global market. The UK’s global pre-eminence in offshore wind means we are uniquely placed to sell our innovative products and services worldwide.”

OWGP will undertake series of studies into various parts of offshore wind supply chain

As part of the initiative, OWGP is beginning a four-month in-depth assessment of the offshore wind foundations sector, the first in a series of studies to be undertaken by OWGP into various parts of the offshore wind supply chain.

In addition to offering services that include advice on manufacturing, commercialisation and funding for innovation, OREC’s programme will promote firms to develop the next generation of products and services while stimulating research and innovation within the wind industry.

It also aims to open the wind energy supply chain to firms which are not currently affiliated.