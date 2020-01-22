These new contracts will generate a combined revenue to UGL of approximately $180 million

UGL secures $180M in mining sector contracts. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

CIMIC Group company UGL has secured contracts to provide maintenance, shutdown and project services for its clients in the mining sector.

These new contracts will generate a combined revenue to UGL of approximately $180 million and be executed over a three-year period, providing mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, shutdowns and sustaining capital projects.

The contracts will deliver:

A three-year contract to provide multi-discipline services for Alcoa across the Wagerup and Pinjarra sites in Western Australia; and

Maintenance, shutdown and project services across multiple sites and with multiple clients in the Bowen Basin in Queensland.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: “These contract awards demonstrate UGL’s position as a market leader in the Australian mining industry for the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation access services.”

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: “We are excited to be leveraging our 30 years of experience in the mining industry to support key organisations in the resources sector. Our strong working partnerships with leading mining organisations support UGL’s reputation for solid performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services.”

Source: Company Press Release