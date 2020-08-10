UGL has secured a services contract for Rio Tinto at the Mesa J process plant 2 in Western Australia

UGL secures $143.1m construction and maintenance services contract.

CIMIC Group company’s subsidiary, UGL has secured contracts worth approximately A$200m ($143.1m) to provide construction and maintenance services in the mining sector.

Under the contract with BHP, UGL will be responsible to provide civil, structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, instrumentation and rail services for shutdowns and sustaining capital projects across BHP’s iron ore mine site and port operations, and rail facilities in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

UGL will provide similar services for Rio Tinto at the Mesa J process plant 2 in Western Australia. The company is expected to will employ about 160 people for the contract, which will continue until September 2021.

Additionally, Rio Tinto has also extended its scheduled shutdown services contract at its Alumina Refinery with UGL.

UGL to install a run of mine crusher and materials handling circuit for Roy Hill

UGL managing director Jason Spears said: “These new contracts and contract extensions highlight UGL’s capabilities in the mining sector and expand on our strong relationships with our clients. We look forward to carrying out these contracts in a safe and reliable manner.”

The company will install a run of mine crusher and materials handling circuit for Roy Hill. The work also includes supply, structural, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works and will employ around 100 people.

CIMIC Group CEO Juan Santamaria said: “These contracts are demonstration of UGL’s 30 years of experience in building partnerships with leading mining companies and delivering solid performance of maintenance and shutdown services.”

Similarly, the company’ subsidiary, Sedgman has been awarded contract from Queensland based coal company, Jellinbah Group for the Jellinbah Mine in Central Queensland.

Under the contract, Sedgman will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to deliver an upgraded coal handling and processing plant.

The feasibility study for the plant upgrade has been commenced by the company in February this year.

In February this year, UGL had secured oil and gas maintenance contracts worth approximately AUD450m ($302.8m) for projects in the oil and gas sector.