The LOIs provide additional momentum for ESC to finalize its Open Solicitation process and demonstrate the need for the delivery of renewable energy into downstate New York

Image: Empire State Connector has secured two more LOIs. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Schwarzenberger/Pixabay

Empire State Connector (ESC) announced today it has secured two more Letters of Interest (LOIs) from major customers in New York City to procure renewable generation from upstate resources on its proposed 1,000-megawatt high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line from Utica to Brooklyn, NY. These LOIs provide additional momentum for ESC to finalize its Open Solicitation process and demonstrate the need for the delivery of renewable energy into downstate New York.

Completion of the Open Solicitation is expected to occur in early 2020, following the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s order authorizing ESC to sell transmission rights and services for this project at negotiated rates. London Economics International is serving as the independent solicitation manager for the Open Solicitation. Specific information about the process can be accessed at: www.ESCsolicitation.com.

“The need for the Empire State Connector project is growing with each passing day,” said John Douglas, CEO of oneGRID Corp., the developer of the Empire State Connector. “Since New York State’s passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and New York City’s passage of Local Law 97, we have seen a dramatic spike in demand for the physical delivery of clean energy. Furthermore, downstate energy users are facing mounting capacity and reliability threats from, among other factors, the impending closure of Indian Point Energy Center, natural gas moratoriums, and existing transmission constraints in moving renewable energy to the downstate load centers that account for over 60 percent of New York State’s energy consumption. The Empire State Connector is a viable solution for the new policy mandates, as well as downstate’s current transmission challenges.”

New York State and New York City’s bold leadership enacting the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and the New York City Building Emissions Law (Local Law 97 of 2019) makes New York the national leader in the fight against climate change. Meeting these climate mandates requires policymakers to consider all options for clean energy sources, including the physical delivery of renewable energy. “Our prospective customers recognize that the Empire State Connector’s ability to physically deliver clean, safe, renewable energy makes it integral to satisfying both downstate New York’s capacity and reliability needs, and the mandates imposed by recently enacted climate protection laws,” commented Zohrab Mawani, President of oneGRID Corp.

Gavin Donohue, President & CEO of the Independent Power Producers of New York (www.ippny.org), commented, “We like the ‘All New York’ solution that this project provides. Meeting New York’s climate goals will require significant investment in transmission. The Empire State Connector will allow upstate renewable generators to deliver energy directly into New York City, preserving and creating jobs and taxes for local communities and driving New York’s economy.”

Anne Reynolds, Executive Director at the Alliance for Clean Energy New York (www.aceny.org), commented, “the Empire State Connector will support New York State’s ambitious 70 percent by 2030 Clean Energy Standard. New York needs new transmission to deliver clean, renewable energy from upstate to New York City. We clearly need solutions like the Empire State Connector to help us meet our goals and provide new green construction jobs across our State. Upstate renewable power will displace older, more polluting local generating resources, leading to cleaner air in New York City and for all New Yorkers.”

The Empire State Connector holds New York Independent System Operator (“NYISO”) interconnection queue position #506 and has completed the NYISO Interconnection System Reliability Impact Study. A public outreach program is underway, and ESC plans to file its Article VII application with the New York Public Service Commission in 2020 with a target in-service date of 2024.