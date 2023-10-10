The two-year extension, effective from April 2024, will see Turan Drilling & Engineering continue to deliver drilling operations and maintenance as well as procurement and warehouse management services across eight offshore platforms for an existing customer in the country

Turan Drilling & Engineering awarded $300 million offshore drilling contract extension in Azerbaijan. (Credit: KCA Deutag)

Turan Drilling & Engineering, a KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS Company, has secured a contract extension, with a value of $300 million, for the provision of offshore drilling operations and maintenance services in Azerbaijan.

Formed in July 2018, Turan Drilling & Engineering is a joint venture between KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS. Jointly owned by the two companies it combines KCA Deutag’s expertise as a leading drilling, engineering and technology partner with SOCAR AQS’s unrivalled knowledge, experience and infrastructure in the Caspian region.

Ed Wheler, general director of Turan Drilling & Engineering commented: “Securing this extension is a testament to our dedication to delivering customer centric solutions in terms of technology, automation and energy optimisation projects while upholding exceptional safety standards and consistently achieving operational excellence in partnership with our customer.”

“We take immense pride in our long-standing presence and contributions to Azerbaijan’s local resource development by employing over 800 people in the country. This extension reaffirms our commitment to the country and enables us to continue providing significant employment opportunities locally, further solidifying our successful partnership and bolstering the overall growth and progress of the area.”

Source: Company Press Release