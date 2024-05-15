The fixed part of the contract, valued at approximately 160 million NOK, encompasses Tubular Running Services has a duration of three years, with the option for two additional one-year periods

Odfjell Technology secures contract for tubular running services with COSL Drilling Europe. (Credit: James Armbruster from Pixabay)

Odfjell Technology, a leading provider of drilling and well services, has secured an important contract with COSL Drilling Europe AS. The fixed part of the contract, valued at approximately 160 million NOK, encompasses Tubular Running Services has a duration of three years, with the option for two additional one-year periods.

The agreement between Odfjell Well Services Norway AS and COSL Drilling Europe AS underscores the confidence placed in Odfjell Technology’s expertise and capability within the industry. Under the terms of the contract, Odfjell Technology will provide comprehensive Tubular Running Services, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of COSL Drilling Europe AS’s offshore drilling activities.

“We are pleased to announce this significant contract with COSL Drilling Europe AS,” said Elisabeth Haram, EVP of Well Services. “This contract further strengthens our long-standing relationship with COSL and demonstrates their trust in Odfjell Technology’s ability to deliver high-quality services. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and capabilities to support COSL Drilling Europe AS’s operations over the coming years.”

Source: Company Press Release