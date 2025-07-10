Triple Flag completes acquisition of Orogen Royalties and its 1.0% NSR royalty on the Arthur Gold Project in Nevada. (Credit: assistant/Shutterstock)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, “Triple Flag” or the “Company”) (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (“Orogen”) pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in US dollars.

As part of the Transaction, Triple Flag acquired Orogen’s 1.0% net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty on the Arthur gold project (formerly the Expanded Silicon gold project) in Nevada being developed by AngloGold Ashanti plc. Pursuant to the Transaction, Orogen shareholders had the right to elect to receive either C$1.63 in cash or 0.05355 of a Triple Flag share for each Orogen share, and also received 0.25 shares in a newly created company (“Orogen Spinco”) for each Orogen share. The shareholder election was subject to pro-ration such that the cash and share portions of the consideration paid by Triple Flag each represented 50% of the total consideration, excluding the value of Orogen Spinco. Based on the elections made, Triple Flag paid in aggregate C$171.5 million in cash and issued 5,633,629 Triple Flag common shares to Orogen shareholders.

Orogen Spinco was transferred all of Orogen’s assets and liabilities other than the 1.0% NSR royalty on the Arthur gold project. In conjunction with the completion of the Transaction, Triple Flag invested C$10 million to acquire 6,756,757 common shares in the capital of Orogen Spinco at a price of C$1.48 per share, representing an approximate 11% equity interest in Orogen Spinco.

Sheldon Vanderkooy, CEO of Triple Flag, commented:

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this friendly transaction with Orogen. The addition of a 1.0% NSR royalty on the Arthur gold project meaningfully enhances our portfolio with a high-quality gold asset located in a premier jurisdiction. Operated by a top-tier producer in AngloGold Ashanti plc, the project offers exceptional long-term growth potential, underpinned by a rapidly expanding resource base and significant exploration upside.”

“We are also excited to support Orogen Spinco through our C$10 million investment,” Vanderkooy added. “This investment gives us exposure to a compelling portfolio of early-stage royalties and partners us with a proven management team with a track record of discovering district-scale assets from disciplined grassroots exploration.”