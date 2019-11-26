Trina Solar offers PV product research and development, manufacture and sales, PV project development, operation and maintenance, smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems

Image: The record-breaking n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell was fabricated with a low-cost industrial process. Photo: Courtesy of Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.

Trina Solar, a PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that its State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) of China has set a new world record of 23.22% for a high-efficiency large-area quasi-monocrystalline n-type (c-Si) i-TOPCon solar cell.

The record-breaking n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell was fabricated with a low-cost industrial process of advanced i-TOPCon (Industrial Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technologies, on a large-sized phosphorus-doped Cast-mono Si substrate. The 247.79 cm2 bifacial solar cell reached a total-area front side efficiency of 23.22%. This result has been independently confirmed by the ISFH CalTeC in Germany.

“We are very delighted to announce the latest achievement from our technology research team at the SKL PVST. To the best of our knowledge, this is the new world record for a total-area efficiency for a large-area cast-mono silicon solar cell” said Dr Zhiqiang Feng, Director of State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology of Trina Solar. “The excellent R&D results lays a solid foundation for Trina to provide a new differentiated high-end PV modules and solutions to our customers.”

Source: Company Press Release