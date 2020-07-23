The decision advances the Company's transition to 100% clean electricity by 2025

TransAlta aims to transition to 100% clean electricity by 2025. (Credit: Ralf Vetterle from Pixabay)

TransAlta Corporation announced that it gave notice today to the Alberta Electric System Operator (“AESO”) of its intention to retire the currently mothballed coal-fired Sundance Unit 3 effective July 31, 2020.

The retirement decision was largely driven by TransAlta’s assessment of future market conditions, the age and condition of the unit, and our ability to supply energy and capacity from our generation portfolio in Alberta.

This decision advances the Company’s transition to 100 per cent clean electricity by 2025. TransAlta continues to operate a highly diversified and low-cost fleet of generation assets that is well-positioned to service the electricity demands of Albertans.

Source: Company Press Release