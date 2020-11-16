Honeywell UOP Ecofining process to help deliver sustainable jet fuel and renewable diesel in support of France's sustainability goals

Honeywell UOP will provide technology licenses, basic engineering, specialty equipment, and catalysts for the project. (Credit: SatyaPrem from Pixabay)

Honeywell announced Total will use Honeywell UOP Ecofinin process technology to produce renewable fuels, primarily for the aviation industry, at its Grandpuits platform at Seine-et-Marne in north central France.

Honeywell UOP will provide technology licenses, basic engineering, specialty equipment, and catalysts for the project. Once completed, the bio-refinery will process 400,000 tons of feed per year, producing up to 170,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel, 120,000 tons of renewable diesel and 50,000 tons of renewable naphtha for production of bioplastics.

“Total chose UOP’s Ecofining process to increase its renewable jet fuels production in France,” said Ben Owens, VP and general manager of Honeywell’s Sustainable Technology Solutions business. “UOP’s Ecofining process will help Total to convert its Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform that supports government plans to develop fossil fuel substitutes and achieve carbon neutrality.”

According to the Ministry for Ecological Transition, the deployment of sustainable aviation fuels is one of the top priorities of the French government and part of its broader national commitment to tackle climate change. Earlier this year, France announced plans to replace 2% of its fossil-based jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuels by 2025, rising to 5% by 2030 and to 50% by 2050.

Honeywell pioneered the sustainable aviation fuel market with its UOP Ecofining process. Honeywell Green Jet Fuel produced by this process is blended seamlessly with petroleum-based jet fuel at commercial scale. When used in up to a 50% blend with petroleum-based jet fuel, Honeywell Green Jet Fuel requires no changes to aircraft technology and meets all critical specifications for flight.

Source: Company Press Release