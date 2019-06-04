Total has started up commercial operation of a 25-megawattpeak solar power plant in Miyako, in Iwate Prefecture on Japan’s Honshu Island.

Image: The plant will generate enough clean and reliable electricity to serve over 8,000 Japanese households. Photo courtesy of Total.

Completed two years after the beginning of construction, the plant will generate enough clean and reliable electricity to serve over 8,000 Japanese households.

“We are proud of the successful start-up of our second solar power plant in Japan. The success of the Miyako project is fully in line with our ambition to develop low-carbon electricity worldwide,” said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total.

The solar power plant is designed to fully meet Japan’s stringent earthquake-resistant building standards. The facility is operated with nearly 77,000 high-efficiency SunPower solar panels, ensuring the highest performance in difficult weather conditions, including snow and low temperatures. The plant is connected to the electricity distribution grid to supply energy through the regional utility company.

The Miyako plant is jointly owned by Total Solar (50 %) and Chubu Electric Power Co.,Inc. (50%), one of Japan’s largest electric power utilities.

Total & low carbon electricity

As part of its ambition to become the responsible energy major Total is building a profitable low carbon electricity business, with the objective that represents 15-20% of its sales mix by 2040. Total is investing between 1.5 and 2 billion dollars per year in low carbon electricity from gas and renewables.

With over 40 years of expertise in solar, Total actively contributes to the development of solar energy worldwide by building and operating solar power plants and supplying solar electricity produced on the customer’s site, to residential, industrial and commercial buildings.

At the end of 2018, the cumulated low carbon power capacity installed by Total was 2.7 gigawatt globally, in Group’s equity share.

Source: Company Press Release