TNG has entered into an agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Australia (GWA) for the provision of rail haulage services for its Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project, located 235km north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

Image: Genesee & Wyoming is a global railroad owner and operator. Photo courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Genesee & Wyoming is a global railroad owner and operator with extensive experience in the transport of bulk commodities for the resources industry, and is the majority owner of the rail line to Darwin that runs approximately 1,100 km from the Mount Peake mine site.

Rail haulage will underpin the logistics chain transporting the magnetite concentrate to be produced by the proposed Beneficiation Plant at the Mount Peake mine site to the proposed TIVAN® Processing Facility in Darwin, where TNG intends to produce high-purity vanadium pentoxide, titanium pigment and iron ore fines.

The scope of services includes the loading of magnetite concentrate onto rail at the Adnera rail siding (proposed to be located 85km from the mine site), rail haulage from Adnera to the TIVAN® Facility in Darwin on the Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line, and the unloading of magnetite concentrate at the TIVAN® Facility.

GWA will also load and transport TNG’s final products from the TIVAN® Facility to the Darwin Port.

GWA will provide all necessary rail transport plant and equipment, including locomotives, wagons, crew vans and fuelling equipment.

Following execution of the HoA, TNG and GWA will work together on an exclusive basis, and commit the necessary resources, to develop an optimised rail haulage strategy for Mount Peake, and negotiate and finalise a Rail Haulage Agreement.

Management Comment

TNG’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr Paul Burton, said the Company views the signing of this strategic agreement with GWA as the cornerstone of its logistics chain for the Mount Peake Project and marked another important step in its multi-pronged development strategy.

“Weare delighted to have engaged GWA as Mount Peake’s rail haulage service provider. GWA’s presence and expertise in logistics and transportation further strengthens TNG’s global network of high-quality partners assigned forthe development and operation of Mount Peake.”

Commenting on the signing of the HoA, GWA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Luke Anderson, said:

“GWA is pleased to be working with TNG on their Mount Peake Project, and look forward to providing the rail haulage solutions required to ensure a successful logistics supply chain”

Source: Company Press Release