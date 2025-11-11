Upon commissioning and deployment, the FPSO will be able to produce up to 120,000bopd. Credit: Kardasov Films/Shutterstock.com.

Norway-based TMC Compressors has been chosen to deliver a high-capacity marine compressed air system for MODEC’s new floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Gato do Mato.

The financial terms of the contract have not been revealed.

The scope of supply includes compressors that will provide both control and service air for operations on-board.

TMC sales and business development director Hans-Petter Tanum said: “We have designed our compressors so that the offshore crew can easily maintain them without the need to bring on-board an external service technician.

“An enabler of this approach is to use compressors that have been developed solely for marine and offshore use, which means that they have been specially designed for a marine operating environment – such as on-board an FPSO that is located far from shore.”

Given that the vessel will be stationed around 200km offshore, emphasis has been placed on ensuring the reliability and ease of maintenance of the supplied equipment to help minimise ongoing operating costs.

Upon commissioning and deployment, the FPSO Gato do Mato will be able to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and will be anchored at a depth close to 2,000m.

MODEC has responsibility for designing both the hull and the associated topside facilities, with mooring provided by a SOFEC Spread Mooring system.

Tanum added: “We have delivered similar marine compressed air systems to multiple MODEC FPSOs in the past.

“We know what MODEC expects, and they know what they get from us. It is a trust-based relationship that has evolved over several decades.”

Also referred to as the Orca Project, the FPSO Gato do Mato is a collaborative venture involving Shell with a 50% stake as operator, Ecopetrol holding 30% and TotalEnergies with a 20% interest.

Brazilian company Pré-Sal Petróleo will manage the production sharing contract.

In March 2025, MODEC finalised a purchase and sales deal as well as secured a two-decade contract to operate and maintain the FPSO supporting Shell’s Gato do Mato development.

This followed MODEC’s delivery of front-end engineering design work completed in March 2024.

Shell Brasil Petróleo has announced its final investment decision for the Gato do Mato project off Brazil’s coast.