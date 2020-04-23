The KB 63-130 type gyratory crushers will be the largest ever installed in Australia

thyssenkrupp’s mining business unit has been awarded consecutive contracts to supply two gyratory crushers and a radial stacker for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, a joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd. The project for the development of a new magnetite mine is located roughly 145 kilometres south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Delivery of first ore is scheduled for mid-2022.

“We are proud to be part of this project and excited to install two of thyssenkrupp’s next generation gyratory crushers here in Western Australia”, says Johann Rinnhofer, CEO of thyssenkrupp’s mining business in Australia. “These high capacity crushers are considered to be the largest and most powerful in the world and are unrivalled when it comes to crushing blasted hard rock and ore.”

The KB 63-130 type gyratory crushers will be the largest ever installed in Australia. The crushers will process raw iron ore material from the pit and then transfer it to a receiving conveyor.

The slewing and luffing radial stacker will be used to stack secondary crushed magnetite iron ore onto a stockpile at the mine.

The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project will deliver 22 million tonnes per annum of high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate product. The first stage of the project was completed successfully by building and operating a full-scale pilot plant at the North Star mine site. The second stage of the project comprises the construction of a large-scale process plant, and port infrastructure to support the production of 22 million wet metric tonnes per annum.

