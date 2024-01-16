The energy service company will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services to for BWO’s FPSO vessels, Catcher and Adolo., which are located offshore the UK and Gabon.

THREE60 will provide EPCC services to Catcher and Adolo vessels. (Credit: THREE60 Energy)

UK-based energy service company THREE60 has secured two engineering and construction contracts with Norwegian offshore floating energy solutions provider BW Offshore (BWO).

Under the two contracts, THREE60 will provide engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) services for BWO’s FPSO vessels, Catcher and Adolo.

The energy service company will leverage advanced multi-discipline engineering solutions to deliver complex brownfield modifications to the vessels, located offshore the UK and Gabon.

THREE60 Energy EPCC business managing director Alasdair Smith said: “These two perpetual EPCC contracts demonstrate BWO’s ongoing confidence in our global offering and how the benefits of our flexible, agile, and responsive delivery approach have been received in our relationship to date.

“Leveraging our expertise in floating systems, we remain committed to delivering value for BWO and look forward to building a positive, collaborative relationship in the years ahead.

“Leveraging our expertise in floating systems, we remain committed to delivering value for BWO and look forward to building a positive, collaborative relationship in the years ahead.”

The contracts are said to expand the ongoing relationship between the two companies.

Over the last two years, THREE60 has offered its expertise in multi-disciplinary engineering and construction teams to deliver responsible, fit-for-purpose EPCC solutions to BWO.

The energy services company said that the current contracts underline its capability to deliver FPSO projects in the North Sea and form a part of a broader global expansion of its EPCC service line.

It has delivered services to clients and assets located in 14 different countries throughout Europe, North Africa, West Africa, South-East Asia and South America.