Thiess secures extension at Wahana project in Indonesia. (Credit: Thiess)

Thiess has been awarded a further 14-month extension to continue works at the Wahana project in Satui, South Kalimantan, Indonesia. The contract was awarded by long-term client PT Wahana Baratama Mining, reflecting our strong ongoing performance and collaborative partnership approach.

Under the extended contract, we will continue overburden removal and mining activities, leveraging its well-established site infrastructure, proven technical capability, and commitment to safety and environmental compliance.



The extension follows our successful track record of delivering to client expectations, with equipment and workforce readiness allowing a prompt continuation of operations. Importantly, the extension enables the client to access additional coal resources, unlocking greater production output through 2025 and 2026.



Thiess Group Executive Chair & CEO Michael Wright said: “This extension reinforces our strong relationship with Bayan and reflects the trust they place in our team to deliver safe, sustainable and efficient mining solutions. It is a testament to our people on the ground whose dedication and performance continue to create long-term value for our clients.”



Thiess Group Executive – Asia Cluny Randell commented: “We’re proud to continue supporting Wahana. This extension highlights the benefit of having a scalable and responsive operation, underpinned by our deep understanding of the site and our commitment to operational excellence.”



Thiess has been operating at Wahana for more than a decade, delivering consistent results and strengthening its reputation as a partner of choice in Indonesia’s mining sector.