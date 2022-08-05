Mining services are expected to commence in July 2023, subject to finalisation of contracts

Thiess announced preferred mining services provider for copper project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Thiess has been named preferred mining services provider for the Hillside Copper-Gold Project on the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia.

Rex Minerals Ltd has notified Thiess of their intention to enter into exclusive negotiations to finalise the terms of a five-year mining contract.

Subject to a contract being concluded, Thiess is expected to deliver mining services and operate and maintain mining fleets to support the greenfield copper operation.

Thiess Executive Chair & CEO Michael Wright said: “We are delighted to be taking the next steps towards a partnership with Rex Minerals on the Hillside Project. In line with our strategy to diversify our commodities and services, we are positioning Thiess at the forefront of sustainable mining. We share Rex Minerals’ belief in the significant contribution that metals make to a renewable future, and to the local communities and broader economy.”

Thiess Executive General Manager for Australia West Spencer Jose said: “We look forward to collaborating with Rex Minerals, the Narungga People, local businesses and the community to deliver safe, strong operational performance and sustainable outcomes for all of our people and stakeholders.”

Source: Company Press Release