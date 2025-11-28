TGS gains rights to license geophysical data for Comoros offshore basins

TGS said that its regional data library enables energy companies to assess exploration opportunities across the Comoros’ offshore regions. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Energy data and intelligence provider TGS has secured rights to market and license geophysical data from the offshore basins of the Comoros, an African archipelago in the Indian Ocean, following an agreement with the Gouvernement de L’Union des Comores and the Bureau Géologique des Comores.

The ComorosSPAN survey is located near the deep-water Rovuma Basin, which is recognised as an emerging petroleum province.

This data makes it possible to map tectonic elements that indicate deformation along the East African margin, caused by displacement on the Davie Fracture Zone throughout the Lower Cretaceous.

It also supports reservoir sand mapping and modelling work to help mitigate risks related to source potential.

TGS noted that these resources are critical for companies evaluating investment prospects in the various offshore blocks for exploration.

As part of the agreement, TGS will exclusively provide access to more than 10,000 line-km of modern SPAN 2D seismic data.

TGS Multi-Client executive vice-president David Hajovsky said: “This agreement deepens our partnership with the Union of the Comoros and the Bureau Géologique des Comores, giving explorers the modern seismic insight they need to evaluate this frontier with confidence.”

Earlier this month, TGS extended its agreement with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in Somalia, maintaining rights to market and license geophysical data from Somalia’s offshore basins.

TGS recently announced a new multi-client 2D-cubed seismic project in the offshore Andaman region of India. The project will leverage 2D-cubed technology to convert 2D seismic data into a regional-scale 3D volume for enhanced subsurface imaging.

In October, TGS launched the Roosevelt 3D seismic onshore survey in Utah’s Uinta Basin, US, covering 325km². This survey aims to advance exploration efforts in a key North American basin.