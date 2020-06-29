The electric utility plans to provide more than 70% of its power from wind and solar resources

TEP also plans to add 1.4GW of new energy storage systems. (Credit: Pixabay/ seagul)

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has unveiled its plans to add 2,457MW of new wind and solar power capacity, as part of its efforts to transition to clean energy.

Under the new plans, the electric utility intends to provide more than 70% of its power from wind and solar resources.

The company has filed its 2020 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC), which outlines its energy portfolio over the next 15 years.

The plan encompasses expansion of wind and solar power resources, supported by natural gas fired generators and energy storage systems.

In its IRP, TEP also proposes retirement of its remaining coal-fired power plants over the next 12 years.

TEP to bring 457MW of wind and solar capacity online next year

As part of its new plans, TEP plans to bring 457MW of wind and solar capacity online over the next year.

It also plans to add 1.4GW of new energy storage systems under the IRP.

In addition, the plan proposes retiring TEP’s two units at the coal fired Springerville Generating Station (SGS) in 2027 and 2032.

TEP also plans to eliminates the use of surface water for power generation and reduce groundwater usage by 70%.

The changes are expected to enable TEP to maintain a steady energy supply while avoiding more than 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions over the next 15 years

TEP president and chief operating officer Susan Gray said: “We know our customers count on us to make smart energy choices that keep our service affordable and reliable while protecting our environment.

“Our new resource plan ensures we can continue satisfying our customers’ high expectations while providing a clear path to a sustainable energy future for our community.”