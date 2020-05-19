Power generated from the wind farm will be sold to Associated Electric Cooperative, a regional electric utility in Missouri

Tenaska brings 242MW wind farm online in Missouri. (Credit: Pixabay/Matthias Böckel.)

Tenaska and Bright Canyon Energy have announced the start of commercial operations at the 242MW Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, a wind farm located in northwest Missouri.

The wind farm is powered by 111 of Vestas wind turbines and sits on nearly 31,000 acres of land, located north of Maryville in Nodaway County.

Construction of the Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center wind farm started last spring. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project executed by Mortenson.

The Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center is the 18th power project commissioned by Tenaska, an energy company based in Omaha, Nebraska.

The wind farm’s construction resulted in an investment of $300m in the regional economy.

A team of 16 local employees staffed through NAES Corporation and Vestas will support the wind farm’s operations.

Tenaska CEO and vice chairman Jerry Crouse said: “This project was a team effort that involved not just Tenaska but also a number of landowners, community leaders and contractors. For us all to come together and bring online this safe and efficient wind farm, that is quite an accomplishment.

“The team achieved many milestones to get here, and we are excited that Tenaska Clear Creek has reached its goal: commercial operation and delivering renewable power to Associated Electric Cooperative.”

Power generated from the wind farm will be sold under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to Associated Electric Cooperative, an electric utility in Springfield, Missouri.

The utility supplies wholesale power to six regional cooperatives, including NW Electric Power Cooperative, Cameron, Missouri and 51 local cooperative systems in Missouri, southeast Iowa and northeast Oklahoma serving 910,000 members.

Bright Canyon general manager Jason Smith said: “We invested in this wind farm to gain operational experience with wind, and we could not have found a better partner for our first undertaking than Tenaska, a company that brings to the table innovation, commitment and rigor.

“Clear Creek will provide clean energy to customers in the Midwest for years to come and serve as a model resource to make America’s energy mix more and more green through the coming decades. We are proud to be a part of that effort.”

In addition to the Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, Tenaska is also constructing the 250MW Nobles 2 Power Partners wind farm in southwest Minnesota, which is expected to come online by the end of this year.

Tenaska has a development pipeline of 7GW in renewables projects.