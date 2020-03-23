The Program is implemented as a partnership between CARB and California’s 35 local air districts

The EV ARC product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

Envision Solar International the producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District in California has deployed the Company’s EV ARC EV charging infrastructure product. The EV ARC makes free EV charging available to the public as part of the Carl Moyer Program in partnership with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The station is now officially open to the public and is located in Red Bluff, CA, next to the Tehama County Agriculture Commission Department. The EV ARC was purchased through the mandatory California State contract issued to Envision in 2016 and renewed in 2018, using a grant by the Rural Assistance Program and the Air Control District.

“We are seeing a growing number of municipalities and government departments increase their commitments to provide clean EV charging infrastructure,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO at Envision Solar. “Citizens want local governments to reduce pollution from diesel and gas vehicles in their own communities. The Carl Moyer program is another source of funds that local governments can use to acquire our rapidly deployed products and provide a driving on sunshine experience to their constituency.”

The Rural Assistance Program falls under the Carl Moyer Program which provides grant funding for cleaner-than-required engines, equipment, and other sources of air pollution. The Program is implemented as a partnership between CARB and California’s 35 local air districts. CARB works collaboratively with the air districts and other stakeholders to set guidelines and ensure the Program reduces pollution and provides cleaner air for Californians.

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC and EV ARC DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

