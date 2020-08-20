The company is expected to begin the offshore campaign in 2022

TechnipFMC secures EPCI contract for Mero 2 project in Brazil. (Credit: TechnipFMC plc.)

UK-based oil and gas company TechnipFMC has secured engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for Mero 2 pre-salt development project in Brazil.

Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras), the operator of the Libra consortium, has awarded the contract to the company.

The other partners of the Libra consortium include Shell Brasil, Total, CNPC, CNOOC Limited and Pré-sal Petróleo (PPSA).

The Mero 2 project, is a part the phased development of the Mero oil field project, an ultra-deepwater oilfield located about 180km offshore Rio de Janeiro, in the pre-salt area of the Santos basin in water depth of 2,100 meters.

Undr the contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the EPCI and pre-commissioning of the infield rigid riser and flowlines for production, including the water alternate gas wells.

The company will also provide installation and pre-commissioning of service flexible lines and steel tube umbilicals, as well as towing and hook up of the floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO).

The offshore campaign at Mero 2 project will start in 2022

TechnipFMC Subsea president Arnaud Pieton said: “We are delighted to have been awarded another EPCI contract by the Libra Consortium, which reinforces the long-standing relationship between Petrobras and TechnipFMC.

“By executing and delivering this new flagship project, we are looking forward to supporting Petrobras’s ambition in the pre-salt region and contributing to the development of Brazil.”

The company said that it would leverage synergies with the Mero 1 project subsea EPCI for the execution of the contract.

Furthermore, TechnipFMC is expected to begin the offshore campaign in 2022.

Recently, Total and its partners have taken the final investment decision (FID) for the third phase of the Mero project.