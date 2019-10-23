The contract covers the delivery and installation of subsea equipment, including flexible flowlines, flexible jumpers, steel flying leads, electrical flying leads

TechnipFMC awarded iEPCI contract for the Shell Perdido Phase 2 development. Photo: courtesy of TechnipFMC plc.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Shell for the Perdido Phase 2 development, located in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract covers the delivery and installation of subsea equipment, including flexible flowlines, flexible jumpers, steel flying leads, electrical flying leads, and will utilize compact manifold technology, with the Subsea 2.0 In-Line Compact Manifold.

Arnaud Piéton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Shell for the Perdido Phase 2 development which is incorporating our latest generation of subsea equipment. This award once again confirms our leadership position in complete subsea developments, through early engagement with iFEED™ (integrated FEED) studies and realizing the full scope through an integrated EPCI (iEPCI™). We are looking forward to further support Shell in unlocking benefits through our integrated offering.”

Source: Company Press Release