The scope of work under the PCSA to be jointly executed by the trio of Technip Energies, Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont includes the preparation of an open book estimate for the delivery scope of the full project, which will be taken into account as part of ADNOC’s process of taking an FID

ADNOC awards PSCA contract related to the Hail & Ghasha project to Technip-led JV. (Credit: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company)

A joint venture (JV) led by Technip Energies has bagged an early work contract from ADNOC pertaining to the onshore facilities for the multi-billion-dollar Hail & Ghasha gas development project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The value of the contract for executing the early engineering and procurement works on the onshore facilities is $80m.

Technip Energies’ partners in the JV are Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont.

Samsung Engineering said that it has been issued a letter of award (LoA) from ADNOC for the pre-construction services agreement (PCSA) as a member of the JV.

The scope of work under the PCSA also calls for the preparation of an open book estimate for the delivery scope of the full project, which will be taken into account as part of ADNOC’s process of taking a final investment decision.

Samsung Engineering president and CEO Hong Namkoong said: “We are proud and honored to receive these early awards and be involved in one of ADNOC’s flagship megaprojects.

“Based on our expertise in the UAE market, extensive know-how in gas development projects, as well as our own unique project delivery solution under the “AHEAD” execution model, we, together with our joint venture partners, are confident in executing the project successfully and meeting the expectations of ADNOC and their international concession partners.”

According to Technip Energies, the PCSA phase comes after the company’s execution of an updated front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the entire Hail & Ghasha gas development project.

The next phase includes early project activities for onshore facilities, that include initial detailed engineering and procurement services of highly important long lead items.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: “Together with our joint venture partners, Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont, we will utilise our global experience on mega project execution and open book estimate conversions to transparently and diligently work with ADNOC and their international concession partners to continually optimise the project and successfully meet their requirements.”

Last July, ADNOC awarded two contracts worth around $2bn to ADNOC Drilling for the Hail and Ghasha development project. The first contract is for integrated drilling services and fluids while the second is for the delivery of four island drilling units.

ADNOC is expected to start production from the offshore sour gas project around 2025.