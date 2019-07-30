Texas Electric Cooperatives’ alliance with Tri-County Electric Cooperative will add over 14,000km of distribution line

Image: TEC forms alliance with TCEC. Photo: Courtesy of Elsemargriet/Pixabay

Texas Electric Cooperatives (TEC) leadership has announced a sole source alliance with Tri-County Electric Cooperative (TCEC). The agreement adds over 8,991 miles of distribution line and over 114,000 meters into the service area of TEC alliance members.

“This new sole source alliance is an incredible opportunity for both organizations,” said Johnny Andrews, chief operating officer of TEC Manufacturing & Distribution Services. “It greatly expands TEC’s service area, allowing us to better serve a strategically important region in Texas.”

Representing TEC’s 26th alliance, TCEC is located in an area of very high growth and serves 16 counties. TCEC is dedicated to putting member-owners first, and not only serves North Texas with electricity but also emphasizes safety, environmental management, and community engagement and training programs.

“TCEC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in our diverse communities,” said Darryl Schriver, GM & CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative. “Our alliance with TEC allows us to streamline our supply chain so we can focus on increasing value to our member owners, beyond reliable service.”

Establishing alliances with co-ops statewide has become a major priority for TEC. By utilizing TEC’s buying power, co-ops benefit by purchasing from a single point of contact, which streamlines their procurement process and saves them time and money.

“Alliances not only benefit individual cooperatives, but they benefit Texas cooperatives as a whole,” Andrews explained. “Every new partnership further strengthens the bargaining power of current partners and justifies efforts to expand our network of alliances.

Source: Company Press Release