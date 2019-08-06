The facility is provided with two operational tanks with 50,000 barrels of total storage capacity to service the railcar loading rack at the terminal

Image: TDWP affiliates are engaged in designing, developing, owning and managing large-scale logistics centres and energy-related infrastructure. Photo courtesy of Carlo San/Freeimages.com.

Texas Deepwater Deer Park Terminal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Texas Deepwater Partners (TDWP), in partnership with Equilon Enterprises, doing business as Shell Oil Products US (SOPUS) has completed the retrofit and refurbishment project at the Deer Park Rail Terminal (DPRT) on the Houston Ship Channel.

DPRT is capable of loading approximately 33,000 barrels of refined products per day

Apart from loading up to 48 railcars with 33,000 barrels of refined products per day, the terminal also provides additional value-added services including the addition of lubricity additives and red dye.

The facility is provided with two operational tanks with 50,000 barrels of total storage capacity to service the railcar loading rack at the terminal with direct pipeline connectivity to the Deer Park Refinery and the Colex Products Terminal.

Shell Products Trading & Supply Americas vice president Odeh Khoury said: “We’re very happy to see this project safely reach completion. As we continue to pursue ways to optimize our integrated value with Shell’s Joint Venture in the Deer Park Refinery, the Deer Park Rail Terminal will once again serve as an important channel to a variety of markets.”

The company said that it would initially focus on loading diesel onto railcars destined to Mexico and the Permian Basin, and would further expand the DPRT by adding storage capacity and rail loading capabilities to handle additional refined products.

According to the company, DPRT continues to receive strong interest from multiple potential customers pursuing long-term agreements at the terminal.

DPRT is expected to fully contract the remaining uncommitted capacity in the near term.

TDWP business development executive vice president Larry Ruple said: “We are happy to announce the successful completion of the DRPT project that was delivered on time and on budget resulting from our strong collaboration with Shell. The DRPT adds much-needed takeaway capacity for refined products in the strategic Houston Ship Channel market.”