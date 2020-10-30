Wisconsin Access Project is intended to increase natural gas capacity and improve reliability on a segment of the ANR natural gas transmission system

TC Energy will undertake all project work on ANR Pipeline’s existing facilities. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Canada-based energy company TC Energy has announced its decision to move ahead with the $200m Wisconsin Access Project in the US.

The project is intended to increase natural gas capacity and improve reliability while reducing emissions on a segment of the company’s ANR natural gas transmission system in the US.

The ANR Pipeline system is expected to provide approximately 125,000 Dth/d of firm transportation service to an existing power plant as part of the long-term agreement.

Wisconsin Access Project to be commissioned in second half of 2022

Work under the project involves meter station upgrades, modifications to compressor station for enhanced operational flexibility, and emissions-cutting horsepower replacements. It is planned to be commissioned in the second half of 2022.

Under long-term contracts, the Wisconsin Access Project will provide approximately 72 million cubic feet per day of firm transportation service to utilities serving the Midwestern US.

The company will undertake all project work on ANR Pipeline’s existing facilities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.

TC Energy president and CEO Russ Girling said: “This project demonstrates the value of our existing infrastructure as a platform for organic growth. As utility companies’ demand for natural gas grows to provide power and heating to homes, we are finding new ways to meet the demand on our systems while lowering emissions.

“Consumers benefit from lower energy costs and reliable service that abundant natural gas provides, and we aim to responsibly deliver that assurance with projects that utilize modern compression equipment and emerging technologies in our operations.”

In July, TC Energy said it plans to go ahead with the Elwood Power/ANR Horsepower Replacement Project.

The project will replace, upgrade and modernize certain facilities along a highly utilised section of the company’s ANR natural gas transmission system.