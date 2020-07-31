The $400m project is scheduled to commenced operations in the second half of 2022

The project will replace, upgrade and modernize ANR Pipeline Company (ANR) natural gas transmission system. (Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay)

Canada-based energy company TC Energy is planning to go ahead with the Elwood Power/ANR Horsepower Replacement Project.

The project will replace, upgrade and modernize certain facilities along a highly utilised section of the company’s ANR Pipeline Company (ANR) natural gas transmission system.

The ANR natural gas transmission system is expected to provide approximately 125,000 Dth/d of firm transportation service to an existing power plant as part of the long-term agreement.

TC Energy president and CEO Russ Girling said: “The facilities are designed to enhance the safety and reliability of our ANR pipeline system while reducing emissions.

“This investment will serve to reinforce a key portion of our ANR pipeline network in the Midwest allowing us to maximize its capacity to support increased power generation, and highlights the opportunities for organic growth along our existing right-of-way.”

TC Energy expects to complete the project in the second half of 2022

In additional to compression and ancillary upgrades, the facilities work includes other modifications along ANR’s existing infrastructure.

The $400m project is scheduled to commenced operations in the second half of 2022.

In May this year, TC Energy has completed the sale of a 65% equity interest in the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline project to private equity firms KKR and Alberta Investment Management Corporation.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline project is a 670km of gas pipeline, which is being developed in British Columbia, Canada.

It is being developed by LNG Canada, which is a joint venture between four major energy companies that include Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation, KOGAS.