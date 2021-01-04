The new conveyor will replace the 60-year old mono cable and bi-cable ropeway system, adding productivity at its coal mines in West Bokaro

The Long Pipe Conveyor installed by Tata Steel at West Bokaro. (Credit: Tata Steel.)

Tata Steel, one of India’s privately-owned steel companies, has announced the installation of a new 4km Long Pipe Conveyor (LPC) at its opencast coal mines at West Bokaro Division in the state of Jharkhand.

The LPC system will bring coal and by-products from the washeries to the Chainpur railway siding. It is driven by controlled start transmission drives and includes a steel cord belt with fire resistant properties.

Tata Steel claims that the new pipe conveyor will have zero spillage and also be noiseless.

The maintenance staff and all necessary equipment will be borne by two maintenance trolleys atop the conveyor.

The installation of the new conveyor will replace the over 60 years old mono cable and bi-cable ropeway system, driving productivity at its mines.

Tata Steel CEO and managing director T. V. Narendran said: “Implementation of best-in-class technologies and sustainable practices are critical success factors for mining operations. The Long Pipe Conveyor would improve the productivity and help in reducing the environmental footprint in coal logistics, significantly.”

The company further said that the single unit has the capacity to handle both coal and by-product grades and can carry loads of up to 1,200 tonnes per hour, making it cheaper and safer than road and ropeway transport.

The enclosed structure is also expected to result in zero material degradation along the way.

Last November, the company announced plans for a CO2 project capture for its blast furnaces in IJmuiden, Netherlands.

The captured CO2 is planned to be transported for storage in empty gas fields under the North Sea.