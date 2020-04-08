The firm has secured the order from National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in a reverse bidding auction held in February

Tata Power Solar to develop 300MW solar project in India. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

Indian integrated solar company Tata Power Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a letter of award to build a 300MW solar project.

The firm has secured the order from government-owned utility, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in a reverse bidding auction which was held in February at an all-inclusive price of INR 17.3bn ($228.1m).

The solar project requires 18 months to complete

Tata Power CEO and managing director Praveer Sinha said: “It is projects like these which demonstrate the trust in Tata Power’s project management and execution skills.

“This order is a motivation for us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers, as per their expectations.”

The project will be completed within 18 months, with commercial operation and grid-connection scheduled for September 2021.

Tata Power Solar and President Tata Power Renewables CEO and managing director Ashish Khanna said: “Tata Power Solar is proud to consistently win large and challenging grid-based solar EPC contracts from industry-leading public sector undertaking like NTPC. This being a DCR project, we will be building the project with our own cells and modules.”

In September last year, the company secured a Letter of Award to develop 105MWp floating solar project worth approximately INR3.43bn (£39.5m).

Under the contract, the company will also be responsible for operations and maintenance (O&M) of the solar facility for three years.

The project is planned to be executed on the reservoir of NTPC Kayamkulam District in Alappuzha, Kerala and is to be commissioned no later than 21 months.

Claimed to be one of India’s largest integrated power companies, Tata Power together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763MW.