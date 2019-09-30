The floating solar project is planned to be executed on the reservoir of NTPC in Kayamkulam, Allappuzha district, Kerala

Image: Tata Power Solar to develop 105MWp floating solar plant in Kerala. Photo: Courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Indian integrated solar company Tata Power Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has secured a Letter of Award to develop 105MWp Floating Solar Project worth approximately INR3.43bn (£39.5m).

Tata Power Solar said that it has secured the Letter of Award after a reverse auction and the contract includes Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for three years.

Tata Power Solar president, managing director and CEO Ashish Khanna said: “We are pleased with this achievement, as 105MWp floating solar project will be another milestone in our company accomplishments and reinforce our commitments to deliver complicated projects. Floating Solar has immense potential in our country and we will ensure that this project will act as a benchmark for Floating Solar Project.”

The floating solar project requires 21 months for commissioning

The project is set to be one of the largest floating solar projects in the world and is planned to be executed on the reservoir of NTPC in Kayamkulam, Allappuzha district Kerala.

Tata Power Solar claims that it has 30 years of deep domain expertise as the pioneering solar manufacturers in the world and largest specialised EPC player in India.

The company was established as a joint venture between Tata Power and British Petroleum Solar (BP Solar) in 1989.

In July 2019, Tata Power, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), secured an order from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a solar project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat, India.

Tata Power said that the 250MW GUVNL procures energy from the project under a power purchase agreement (PPA) signed for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date.

The new 250MW Dholera Solar Park project adds up to the 100MW Raghanesda Solar Park awarded to Tata Power by GUVNL in May 2019. The project is expected to take 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA for commissioning.