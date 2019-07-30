The new solar project adds up to the 100MW Raghanesda Solar Park that was awarded to the company in May 2019

Image: Tata Power operates 2476MW of renewable capacity with 932MW wind and 1544MW solar capacity. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Tata Power, an Indian integrated power company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a solar project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat, India.

Tata Power said that the 250MW new solar project adds up to the 100MW Raghanesda Solar Park that was awarded by GUVNL in May 2019.

In addition, GUVNL would procure the energy from the project under a power purchase agreement (PPA), signed for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date.

Tata Power needs to complete the project within 15 months

The project is required to be commissioned within 15 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

Tata Power renewables president Ashish Khanna said: “With this win, we continue to demonstrate our strong commitment towards renewable energy as well as project development, engineering and execution capabilities.

“This is an important milestone in our endeavour to generate 35-40 per cent of Tata Power’s total generation capacity from clean energy sources. We hope to continue to build on our capabilities, deliver over expectations and create high benchmarks all around.”

With the award of the Dholera Solar Park contract, the capacity executed by the TPREL reaches 650MW, adding to the Tata Power’s operating capacity of 2,476MW.

The project is expected to generate 635MUs of energy per annum and would eliminate approximately 635million Kg of CO 2 annually.

Tata Power CEO & MD Praveer Sinha said: “We are proud to announce that we have beenawarded250MW Solar Project in Gujarat, and are thankful to the Government of Gujarat and the officials at GUVNL for this opportunity.

“We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country’s commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation.”

Tata Power claims that it operates 2.47GW of renewable capacity consisting of 932MW wind and 1,544MW solar capacity at utility-scale across the Indian states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, TamilNadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan.