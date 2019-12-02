Tanzanian Gold to begin production at Buckreef gold project

The Buckreef gold project was acquired by Tanzanian Royalty from the Tanzanian state mining company Stamico in December 2010

Image: Tanzanian Gold to commence production at Buckreef gold project. Photo courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Tanzanian Gold has announced that it plans to commence production at the Buckreef gold project in Tanzania.

Located in north-central Tanzania immediately to the south of Lake Victoria and 110km southwest of Mwanza, the project was acquired by Tanzanian Royalty from the Tanzanian state mining company Stamico in December 2010.

According to the Canada-based mining company, it will start with the mining and processing of high grade oxide reserves at or close to surface at the site of the open pit defined in the 43-101 pre-feasibility study.

In a statement, Tanzanian Gold said: “An oxide open pit and a monthly production schedule has been defined. The Company expects to start a grade control drilling program on this oxide open pit in the next week.

“SGS/Bateman from South Africa is visiting the site to finalize a design for a 15tph plant to process the oxide reserves.”

“Requests for bids have been published seeking Expressions of Interest for both the mining of the oxide open pit and for the construction of the oxide treatment plant.”

Tanzanian Gold expects that the winning mining contractor would be deployed at the location by the end of January 2020 to begin mining.

The material extracted would be added to an existing ore and waste stockpiles until the plant construction is finished.

Tanzanian Gold said that will continue to focus on the completion of phase II drilling and the technical development program at the Buckreef project.

Buckreef project details

The Buckreef project area consists of the dormant Buckreef Gold Mine and four prospects with known mineralisation that include Buckreef, Buziba, Tembo and Bingwa.

Under an agreement signed with the state-owned company, Tanzanian Royalty has the right to earn a 55% interest in Buckreef with Stamico holding the remainder. It was an underground mine operated by the Tanzanian State during the late 1980s.