The Walyering gas field, jointly owned by Talon Energy and Strike Energy, has started exporting sales gas into the Parmelia gas pipeline under the project’s commissioning arrangements with Australian oil and gas company Santos

Walyering is a conventional gas discovery in the onshore Perth Basin. (Credit: Brad Weaver on Unsplash)

Australia-based oil and gas companies Talon Energy and Strike Energy, part of the L23/EP447 Joint Venture (JV), have started production at the Walyering gas field development in Western Australia.

Strike Energy owns a 55% stake and is the operator of the Walyering project, while Talon owns the remaining 45% stake.

The Walyering gas field has started exporting sales gas into the Parmelia gas pipeline under the project’s commissioning arrangements with Australian oil and gas company Santos.

Strike Energy plans to begin firm gas sales to Santos starting next month.

In addition, the operator’s team will start increasing the production at the Walyering gas field to achieve the nameplate capacity within the next week.

Talon managing director and CEO Colby Hauser said: “First gas at Walyering is a proud moment for Talon and our shareholders.

“Transitioning from Explorer to Producer has been an important milestone for the business. We look forward to working with Strike and supplying firm gas into our gas sales agreement with Santos.”

Walyering gas field is a conventional gas discovery located within the Exploration Permit (EP) 447 in the onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia.

According to an independent estimate by RISC Advisory, the development contains 2P gas Reserves of 54 peta joule (PJ) and 0.55mmbbls condensate.

The project will be powered entirely by solar and battery storage, enabling over 10 times less emission intensity than most current domestic gas supplies in WA.

The start of production follows L23/EP447 JV reaching a final investment decision (FID) and approving the development of the gas field in August last year.

Strike managing director and CEO Stuart Nicholls said: “The commencement of production from the Walyering gas field marks a significant milestone in Strike’s history.

“The rapid transition from explorer in the Perth Basin in 2019 to a producer is now complete. The company is poised to build upon this success through its government-endorsed Perth Basin gas acceleration strategy.

“It has been 10 years since the last operator commissioned a new greenfield domestic gas development in WA, and as such, the Strike team is incredibly proud of this achievement.”