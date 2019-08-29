In December 2017 Eolus signed an agreement with KGAL regarding the sale of wind farm Sötterfällan, comprising 10 Vestas V136 3.6 MW wind turbines

Image: Sötterfällan wind farm located in Jönköping municipality, Sweden has been completed and handed over to KGAL. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos/Pixabay.

Eolus has completed wind farm Sötterfällan in Jönköping municipality, Sweden. All conditions for the completion of the transaction between Eolus and KGAL regarding the sale of the wind farm comprising 36 MW have been fulfilled and the buyer has taken over the facility.

In December 2017 Eolus signed an agreement with KGAL regarding the sale of wind farm Sötterfällan, comprising 10 Vestas V136 3.6 MW wind turbines. The agreement was made public through a press release on December 22nd, 2017. All conditions for the fulfillment of the transaction regarding the turn key wind farm have been met, payment have occurred and the buyer has taken over the facilities. Included in the agreement made public on December 22nd, 2017, was also the sale of wind farm Anneberg. Wind farm Anneberg was handed over to KGAL in January 2019. The purchase price for both wind farms has been communicated through a press release on December 22nd, 2017.

Eolus will deliver asset management services for the wind farm.

Source: Company Press Release