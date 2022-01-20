The project, which includes 16 blocks and 4700ha, is strategically situated adjacent to Brand Highway with rail connections to the Kwinana port facility for bulk handling

White Hill adjoins the western boundary of VRX Silica’s Muchea silica sand project. (Credit: PDPics from Pixabay)

Hydrous kaolin producer and exploration company Suvo Strategic Minerals has announced the proposed acquisition of the White Hill silica sand project in Western Australia.

The highly prospective silica sand project consists of pending exploration licence E70/4981in the Muchea area, which is 50km north of Perth.

The project, which includes 16 blocks and 4700ha, is strategically situated adjacent to Brand Highway with rail connections to the Kwinana port facility for bulk handling.

According to the company, the targeted Silica sand deposits locate in the Bassendean sand table.

Suvo executive chairman Robert Martin said: “Our neighbours to the East have reported significant high quality grades over large volumes and we believe that the dune system that is producing this continues through this tenement.

“We are excited to progress this project and to test its potential to provide material suitable to meet the stringent requirements for high end materials including inputs for specialty glass for solar panels and mobile phone, as well as high-capacity lithium-ion (Li-ion or LIB) rechargeable batteries.”

White Hill adjoins the western boundary of VRX Silica’s Muchea silica sand project and is a continuation of the aeolian dune systems located within the VRX project.

Suvo said that it has conducted a desk top due diligence review that suggests the potential prospectivity of the Project

The completion of the transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, including shareholder approval.

Suvo is focused on production at, and redevelopment of its 100% owned Pittong hydrous kaolin operation, which is located 40km west of Ballarat in Victoria.

Operating since 1972, Pittong Operations is said the sole wet kaolin mine and processing plant in Australia.

The company’s exploration focus is on its White Cloud Kaolin Project and the Nova Silica Sands Project.