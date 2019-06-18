Ameresco, a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, and Sutter Health today announced the completion of a 1.6MW solar energy system at the Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (SSRRH).

Image: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital’s 1.6 megawatt solar energy generation installation. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

The 84-bed acute-care facility is one of 24 hospitals in the Sutter Health network and is known as one of the greenest hospitals in Northern California.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays installed at two sites on the SSRRH campus underscore Sutter Health’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship through the use of renewable energy, setting the Sutter Health Standard for solar. Carport solar panels installed at the hospital’s main parking lot and on the roof of the Bill and Elizabeth Shea House – a private, four-bedroom residence for families of hospitalized children – are expected to generate more than 2.4 million kWh of electricity annually – the equivalent of powering 206 households for one year.

“Clean sustainable solar power benefits patients, employees and the environment,” said Michael Purvis, CEO of SSRRH and Novato Community Hospital. “The addition of an eco-friendly energy source, along with our hospital’s green construction, recycling program and water conservation, helps deepen our commitment to a healthier community.”

The solar panels installed by Ameresco are projected to offset 40 percent of the hospital’s overall electricity usage and 89 percent of electricity used at the Shea House. As an on-site source of renewable energy, SSRRH will avoid 1,725 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually or the equivalent of 194,021 gallons of gasoline consumed.

“The size of this solar project makes it significant, as does its positive environmental and social impact for the surrounding community,” said Ameresco Vice President Bob Georgeoff. “Beyond the services and shelter provided by Santa Rosa Regional Hospital – particularly in the last two years following harsh wildfires in the region – Sutter Health’s dedication to sustainability and green building practices puts Northern California on a clear path forward to better air quality and a lower carbon footprint.”

In addition to the 1.6 MW solar panel system, Ameresco replaced the hospital’s parking lot lighting fixtures with high-efficiency LEDs. These will generate additional energy cost savings for the hospital over time and create brighter, safer spaces on campus for patients, visitors and employees.

