Sunpro solar installs new LG Solar Panels. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Sunpro Solar announced today that they will be the first solar contractor in the U.S. to install the new series of LG NeON 355 watts solar panels. These new modules are more aesthetically appealing and perform with cutting-edge high efficiency to bring more savings to homeowners.

“Installers will appreciate the new module’s installation flexibility and higher output in less roof space, while homeowners will know they are investing in cutting-edge renewable energy technology from a brand they know and trust,” said LG Solar USA Senior Director David Chang. “LG continues to be on the cutting-edge of high-efficiency.”

As the future points to increased U.S interest in residential solar, Sunpro Solar is thrilled to offer homeowners the industry’s top LG solar products that come with a 25-year performance and labor warranty. Giving homeowners a greater degree of investment security from a brand they trust makes going solar an easy decision for Sunpro Solar customers.

“We are proud to be the first company in the U.S. to install the new LG-355N1C-N5 bifacial solar module,” said Dean Scott, Senior Director of Operations. “Our exclusive relationship with LG Electronics has been instrumental to our fast growth across the U.S. As LG’s largest solar customer in the United States, Sunpro Solar continues to purchase and install the majority of the U.S. assembled solar product from LG’s plant in Huntsville, Alabama, driving U.S. manufacturing and construction jobs.”

Source: Company Press Release