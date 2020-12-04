Sungrow has supplied 21 units of its central inverter SG3125HV and 116 units of the string inverter SG110CX

Sungrow Secures Contract of 90 MW Utility Scale Project in Germany. (Credit: SUNGROW)

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, will provide its central and string inverter solutions to Enerparc’s 90 MW project in Gaarz, Northeast of Germany.

Sungrow has supplied 21 units of its central inverter SG3125HV and 116 units of the string inverter SG110CX. Accompanying the inverters are the ten 7200kVA MV stations and one 3600kVA MV station. The solutions meet the field requirements of scattered sizes. The greatest advantage of the SG3125HV is its easy installation and streamlined O&M. The advanced engineering and combination of the central and string inverters will enable Enerparc to perform remote online analysis and fast troubleshooting.

Armin Scherl, Systems Engineering Team Lead at Enerparc, states, “We have been using inverters from Sungrow for several years now and are very satisfied with them. To ensure the highest quality output, we are always in close contact with Sungrow, so that the development of the new generations can be aligned with our requirements. We have always had a good experience with this procedure. For us, it is a safe investment to work with Sungrow.”

Manuel Seidenkranz, Project Manager at Sungrow Germany articulates, “We have collaborated in various projects totaling over 1 GW with Enerparc in Europe and we feel delighted to know the trust Enerparc has in us and our products.”

The plant is projected to generate a total yield of around 90 GWh per year. This will be then fed into the grid, based on a power purchase agreement (PPA) and partly EEG-fundings. The first batch of inverter solution delivery began in July 2020. Energization is scheduled to take place in 2021.

