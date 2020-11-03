The solar farms "Strensham" and "Llanwern" being constructed by Bouygues Energies & Services for Next Energy Capital, are in Gloucestershire and South Wales respectively

Sungrow bags the contract to supply inverters to two of the largest subsidy-free solar farms in the UK. (Credit: Zsuzsa Bóka from Pixabay)

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced its contract with Bouygues Energies & Services to supply inverter solutions for two of the largest subsidy-free solar farms in the UK.

The solar farms “Strensham” and “Llanwern” being constructed by Bouygues Energies & Services for Next Energy Capital, are in Gloucestershire and South Wales respectively. Once in operation, the parks, totaling 115MWp, will provide energy for 22,000 homes.

Sungrow will provide 23 units of SG3125HV-MV turnkey central inverters for the solar parks. The 1500V turnkey central inverter solution features easy installation and O&M, enabling cost savings at large. Equipped with robust C5 anti-corrosion capability, the solution is resilient in coastal areas, especially for the Llanwern project, which is located just 1 km away from the ocean.

Keith Pedder, Energy & Engineering Director for Bouygues Energies & Services said: “Sungrow has demonstrated its focus on providing high-quality products and exemplary customer service in the UK market.”

Jeremy Powell, Key Account Manager of Sungrow UK, said: “We are very pleased to be working on these sizeable projects with Bouygues Energies & Services and Next Energy Capital. Our aim has always been to give the most sophisticated and simple solution to our customers. This shows the trust the UK market has in Sungrow and its products.”

The inverter deliveries have been started in October 2020. Both farms will be connected to the grid in Q1 2021.

Source: Company Press Release