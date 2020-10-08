As the independent power producers (IPP) of the landmark project, Marubeni from Japan and Total from France show great confidence towards the rosy prospect of the project due to prominent product solutions and 100% bankability of Sungrow.

“The Al Kharsaa project is a breakthrough in our track record and will lay the solid foundation for our robust partnership with Sungrow. High-performing products, reliable service, timely deliveries and speed of commissioning have made them a preferred partner for our growing list of assets,” commented Mr. Yu Hao, Vice General Manager from Power China, the EPC of the project.

“We are proud to pioneer the first utility-scale solar project in Qatar with the best of our expertise and prop up the national commitment towards a more sustainable society. We’d like to explore more competitive projects to unlock values for stakeholders in the Middle East,” said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow. Wu also mentioned that the Company supplied a 500 MW project in Oman and a 900 MW project in Dubai.