SunCable’s AAPowerLink project secures environmental approval from the Australian government. (Credit: beauty_of_nature from Pixabay)

SunCable has secured major environmental approval from the Australian government for its multi-billion-dollar Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project.

The latest permit for the Australian energy infrastructure project was reviewed and granted by the Commonwealth Minister for the Environment and Water under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC).

It comes a month after the AAPowerLink project obtained environmental approval from the Northern Territory government and the NT Environment Protection Authority.

The AAPowerLink project will feature a 17-20GWp solar farm, a 36-42GWh battery system, and a 5,000km high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system.

Through two development stages, the energy infrastructure project will provide up to 6GW of continuous green electricity to industrial customers in both Darwin and Singapore through a 4,300km subsea cable.

SunCable expects to reach a final investment decision (FID) on the AAPowerLink project in 2027. The electricity supply from the Australian project is slated to commence in the early 2030s.

According to SunCable, the AAPowerLink project could generate multiple new export industries for Australia. This is expected to be achieved by enabling new green industrial development in the Northern Territory and transmitting renewable electricity via subsea cables.

The renewable infrastructure project is estimated to contribute over A$20bn ($13.49bn) in economic value to the Northern Territory during its construction period and the first 35 years of operation.

Besides, the AAPowerLink project will support an average of 6,800 direct and indirect jobs annually during the construction phase in the Northern Territory, with a peak workforce of 14,300.

SunCable Australia managing director Cameron Garnsworthy said: “Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence in the project and SunCable itself as responsible stewards of the local Northern Territory environment.

“SunCable will now focus its efforts on the next stage of planning to advance the project towards a Final Investment Decision targeted by 2027.”

SunCable is set to further invest in communities across the Northern Territory, Singapore, and Indonesia as it advances to the next phase of the AAPowerLink project.

In the Northern Territory, the company will continue negotiations of the Indigenous Land Use Agreements (ILUAs) with traditional owners throughout the project’s footprint.

The company will also engage with Singapore’s Energy Market Authority to seek conditional approval for the subsea cable interconnector for the project.

In addition, SunCable will collaborate with the Indonesian government on regulatory and permitting matters, focusing on validating the subsea route.