Sumitomo Electric completes Greenlink interconnector project. (Credit: Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Greenlink Interconnector Project, further showcasing its unparalleled expertise in cable manufacturing and installation. This milestone achievement involved the installation of high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) and fiber optic cables for its client, Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Greenlink).

The Greenlink Interconnector Project employs Sumitomo Electric’s innovative and environmentally friendly HVDC cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) cables for submarine and underground electricity interconnection, linking the existing electricity grids in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Greenlink will provide a new grid connection between Great Island in County Wexford, Ireland, and Pembrokeshire in Wales, UK. Electricity flows in either direction, depending on supply and demand in each country.

The key project milestone was recently achieved with the successful completion of all testing, commissioning, and handover of the cable system to the consortium partner, Siemens Energy AG. Trial operations will commence in the coming months. This is another step forward for Sumitomo Electric in enhancing the quality and reliability of the electricity interconnection.

The project included the manufacture and installation of onshore HVDC cables along a 24 km route in Ireland, a 6 km route in Wales, and submarine cables along a 160 km offshore route.

James O’Reilly CEO of Greenlink, said, “Greenlink is immensely pleased that Sumitomo Electric has completed all onshore and offshore HVDC cable installation work ahead of schedule. We eagerly look forward to the successful testing and commissioning of the project later this year. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sumitomo Electric and their subcontractors for their outstanding contributions to the Greenlink project.”

We have established an impressive track record in renewable energy development and trade between European countries and regions. This includes the successful commissioning of the 1,000-megawatt NEMO HVDC interconnector between the UK and Belgium in 2019, followed by five years of successful operation with outstanding performance of 99.5% system availability. The success of the Greenlink Interconnector further solidifies this reputation.