SUEZ will deliver its Meteor Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) and Greendaf technologies to help cut operating costs and installation space

Manila Water and SUEZ attended the contract signing ceremony of the Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant in Quezon City, the Philippines. (Credit: Suez.)

SUEZ has signed a new contract with Manila Water for designing and building a wastewater treatment plant in Metro Manila, the Philippines. The plant will serve the three cities of Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Quezon in the capital region of Metro Manila as part of efforts to reach 100% sewer coverage by 2037.

With a population of more than 13 million, Metro Manila currently has an ambitious target to increase the household sewerage coverage and subsequent treatment, in the region to avoid various health and water pollution issues. SUEZ has been appointed to undertake the design and construction as well as one year of operation and maintenance of the Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant in Mandaluyong City. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The plant is designed with a daily capacity of 60,000 m3 to treat the wastewater in Mandaluyong City, southern Quezon City, and southern San Juan City. It will be a breakthrough in contributing to the client’s agenda of complete sewer coverage in the east zone, significantly enhancing the health and sanitary conditions of 652,000 residents.

SUEZ will deliver its innovative MeteorTM Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) and GreendafTM technologies to help cut operating costs and installation space compared to conventional methods. The plant will meet stringent national standards exceeding EU requirements to reduce adverse impact on Manila Bay and Pasig River and environmental footprint. This MBBR plant will also be the biggest of its kind in the country.

Since entry into Asia in the past 60+ years, SUEZ has built more than 600 water and wastewater treatment plants. In the Philippines, SUEZ has been providing wastewater treatment and drinking water services since 1961. Recently, the Group has also completed the refurbishment work for a drinking water treatment plant in Santa Barbara, Iloilo City, and is currently building a wastewater treatment plant in Cupang, Muntinlupa City, the Philippines.

Source: Company Press Release